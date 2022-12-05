Michael Juliano, 70, of Cedar Grove died peacefully at Mountainside Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday November 23, 2022.

Born in Newark and raised in Bloomfield, Michael also raised his children with his late wife Carla (Serritello) in Bloomfield before relocating to Cottonwood, Arizona. He then returned to Bloomfield and eventually resided in Cedar Grove for the past 2 years. Michael is survived by his three children Elizabeth, Michael, and Christopher, his four grandchildren, Michael, Vincent, Isabella, and Claire, and his two sisters Linda Simon and Lisa Weir, brother in law Tom Weir and nephew Jarrett Weir.

Michael, fondly called “Jay” by his cousins and friends because there were so many Michaels in his family, was quite a talented carpenter. He graduated Bloomfield High School and attended Ramapo College before working as a contractor. Michael was an animal lover who enjoyed fishing and cooking, making many recipes from his mother to carry on family traditions.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to American Kidney Fund

