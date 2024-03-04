Michael Rossi

Michael Domenick Rossi, most recently of Brick, NJ, though will always be a Bloomfield native, passed away on February 24, 2024, at the age of 70. Born on July 31, 1953, in New Jersey, he was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Michael was a former police officer and plumber, both of which he excelled in throughout his career. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others, leaving a lasting impact on those he encountered. His commitment to his professions was admirable and earned him the respect of many.

Beyond his work, Michael had a passion for motorcycles and was a true enthusiast. He found joy in the open road and the freedom it brought him. But his true happiness came from making people laugh and being the life of the party. His infectious sense of humor brought smiles to the faces of friends and family alike.

Michael is survived by his loving daughter, Tara Chapman (Rossi), son-in-law Anthony Chapman, and his cherished grandchildren, Cole, Zac, Ryan, and Anthony Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Rossi, sister-in-law Donna Rossi, and nieces and nephews, Nick, Jaimie, Ryan, Anthony, Chris, as well as his great-nieces, Mackenna, and Kara.

Services will be private. In honoring Michael’s memory, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the NJ PBA Widows and Children’s Fund. These causes were close to his heart, and he would be grateful for any contributions made in his name.

Michael Domenick Rossi will forever be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and his ability to brighten up any room. He lived by the motto, “They told me I couldn’t, so I did.” His laughter and spirit will continue to resonate in the hearts of those he touched. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com