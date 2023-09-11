Michael Sisto, 65, a longtime resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Friday, the 1st of September after spending the week in one of his favorite places, Long Beach Island. Mike was an exceptional man with an enormous heart of gold. He was married to the love of his life, and devoted wife, Evelyn Sisto for 24 years.

Mike was the doting dad to his daughter, Danielle Lehmann, and loving father-in-law to Ryan Lehmann. Both Danielle and Ryan were proud to call Mike their best friend. He was also a proud pop-pop to Connor and his soon to be twin granddaughters. He was an adoring uncle to Amanda and Maje Lustbader. Mike leaves behind his cherished in-laws. Mike lived for his family and put them before all else.

Mike was predeceased by his beloved parents, Daniel and Marie Sisto and best friend and brother, Daniel Sisto.

Mike was a local business owner of Sisto Realty and longtime realtor. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and member of the local Forest Hill Field Club. Mike never missed a Yankee game and loved the Green Bay Packers from his youth.

Mike’s warmth, grace, dignity, and presence will live in our hearts forever. Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of Mike’s life. Visitation was Wednesday, September, 6th at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield 07003. The funeral mass was held on Thursday, September, 7th at Immaculate Conception Church, 30 North Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042. Following the mass, his burial was held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael’s honor to the American Diabetes Association. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com