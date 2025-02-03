Michele Kurash

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michele Carbonelli Kurash of Bloomfield, New Jersey; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and loyal friend, who left us too soon on January 30th at the age of 73. Born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey, Michele was a woman who lived life unapologetically, and always on her own terms.

Michele was the wife to loving husband, Frederick Kurash Sr., with whom she shared more than 50 years of laughter, resilience, and unwavering companionship. Together, they raised three wonderful children: Kelly Kurash Lugo, wife of Bert Lugo; Frederick Kurash Jr.; and Marc Kurash. Michele’s role as a mother was one she held with great pride.

Her joy expanded with the arrival of her grandchildren Jazmyn, Jackson, and Jael; who brought immense happiness to her life. Michele cherished every moment spent with them, creating lasting memories that will continue to be treasured.

Born the middle child of Rocco Carbonelli and Nancy Malvano, Michele was the younger sister of Debbie, wife of John Decando, who, along with younger sister Roxanne, shared a close bond with her. Their connection was filled with shared memories, late-night talks, and a sisterly love that only grew stronger over the years. She was a loving aunt to her nephews Brian, John, Craig, Joseph and Michael and held a special place in the lives of their families, and of her countless extended family.

Known for living by her own rules, Michele embodied a spirit of independence and resilience that inspired everyone around her. She had an incredible talent for cooking with her holiday dinners filled with delicious dishes she so lovingly prepared. Her food brought her loved ones together, creating traditions that will live on in her absence.

Michele’s vibrant personality, generous heart, and the indelible mark she left on her loved ones will never be forgotten. While her physical presence will be deeply missed, her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Michele’s life at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Thursday, February 6th, from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass will be held the following day at 10 AM at Saint Valentine’s Church, followed by her burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

She will be forever loved and remembered.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com