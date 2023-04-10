Michele Mancini of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away on Monday April 3, 2023. She was 84. Michele was born and raised in Newark, before settling in Bloomfield.

Michele’s biggest enjoyment was cooking for her family. She loved watching her cooking shows, family vacations in Wildwood and rooting for the New York Yankees.

For over 30 years, Michele managed Dr Kaplan’s dental practice. She exemplified what it is to be responsible, reliable and always on time. She barely missed a day of work, rivaling Lou Gehrig’s record of consecutive games played.

Michele was predeceased by her parents, Dante and Rose Totaro, and her Brother Michael Totaro. Michele is survived by her Husband Ronald Mancini; Sons Michael Mancini and Anthony Mancini; Brother-In-Law Bob Carpenter; Nieces and Nephews Michelle Mayfield, Dina Totaro, Gianna Mayfield, Dawn Paxson, Joe Mayfield, Daniel Totaro, Michael Mayfield, Jimmy Paxson and Eric Paxson.

