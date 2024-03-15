Michelle Marie Bernardo

Michelle Bernardo nee Kapuscinski, 62, a devoted wife, daughter, mother, sister, “Nana”, aunt and friend to so many, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 after a short but strong fight with pancreatic cancer.

Michelle was predeceased by her father, Theodore Kapuscinski. She is survived by her devoted husband of 36 years, Anthony, son Anthony (Alyssa) Bernardo Jr.; grandchildren who she adored, Ian (7) and Maci (5) Bernardo; mother, Florence Kapuscinski; brother Theodore (Karen) Kapuscinski, and sister Barbara (Tim) McGarty. She leaves behind many in-laws, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Michelle grew up in Belleville, NJ, and lived most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ. She spent her career as a nail technician, as she owned Glitter Nail Salon in Nutley, and then moved from shop to shop, creating life-long relationships she cherished. She touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Beyond being a wonderful mother and “Nana”, Michelle was most known for her love to cook and bake for the masses. She was always trying new recipes and adding them to her beloved recipe binders that included her famous sangria, rice pudding, chocolate chip cookies, and biscotti- which were staples at any gathering. Everything she made brought joy to those around her, just as she did. She was also known for writing everything down on post-it notes, having chapstick within arm’s reach, carrying a big pocketbook, dancing to the electric slide, and wearing cheetah print and sparkles.

Michelle loved hosting parties, and being the life (and organizer) of the party, constantly making sure there was enough food and snacks to feed an army. The Bernardo house was always the house to come to. No one left her house hungry. She made everyone feel important, loved and cared for. She was willing to go above and beyond out of the kindness of her heart without hesitation. Michelle was the rock in so many lives.

Most of all, she was immensely proud of her son, Anthony Jr., a police officer in Bloomfield. Her grandkids were the light of her life. Any event Ian and Maci had, Michelle was there supporting them and cheering them on. They loved coming to Nana and Pop Pop’s for pool days, sleep overs or just a short stop to say hello. They loved her dearly.

Michelle’s love for her family knew no bounds, they were her world, and she was theirs. Her unwavering support and affection were apparent in every one of her relationships. Michelle’s love for them will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her. Her memory will live on forever.

Her strength until the end is admirable. She was a brave, caring, loving, woman with so much to give. She will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation will be held at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ 07003 on Sunday, March 17, 2024 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. A mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, March 18th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave. Bloomfield, NJ 07003 followed by services at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society or Hackensack NICU in memory of Michelle Bernardo. American Cancer Society Link:

https://donate.cancer.org/?campaign=search&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwncWvBhD_ARIsAEb2HW8dlY8878uzrYvossSRSHk-WXmhYgh0IT0rC6Zg1ogGkA57q2rLp28aAtoBEALw_wcB

Hackensack NICU Link:

https://give.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/site/Donation2?idb=710221614&df_id=7723&FR_ID=2072&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=2072&PROXY_TYPE=21&7723.donation=form1