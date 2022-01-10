Myron Prokipchak, 88 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on January 7, 2022.

Born and raised in Bloomfield he was a life long resident. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War period from 1953-1961 and was a retired heavy machine operator from Operating Engineers Local 825. He was active with the local VFW, Elks and St. Valentine’s Athletic Club. Myron was an avid NY Giants and Yankees Fan and enjoyed classic cars.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn. Beloved father of James Palagonia, the late Cathy Palagonia and the late Allan A. Palagonia. Loving grandfather of Jennifer K. Hughes (Bill), Erin Gagne (Alan) & A.J. Palagonia, great grandfather of A.J. & Madeline Hughes, Nickolas, Ashley and Tristan Gagne & Gianna Palagonia.

Visitation on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home. A Catholic Prayer Service will take place at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.