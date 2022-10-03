Nancy L. Bocchini -April 16, 1949-September 27, 2022

Nancy entered her peace on September 27, 2022.

Born in Newark, NJ, Ms. Bocchini grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and later resided in East Stroudsburg, PA, for the last 25 years.

Nancy had a love for animals and a source of her joy was helping animals big & small. She was one of a kind and had a presence you could not forget. She did it her way with no apologies. She had tenacity and perseverance of steel, an infectious laugh and was a storyteller extraordinaire. She fiercely loved her children, grandchildren and close family although she would not let on how much. She will indeed be missed by many.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents Noah and Elizabeth Mines. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Dawn Bocchini (Marc Weber) and has joined her son the late Alan Bocchini. She also leaves behind her precious grandchildren Torri and Shane Burghoffer and Nick and Anthony Bocchini; her beloved sisters, Christine Rodgers Butera, Marilyn Van Dyk, Barbara Scheurer (Bob), Gail Yusiewicz (Ben) and the late Sharon Sandora. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00-7:00 pm. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com