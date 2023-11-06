Nancy Marie Scheibner (nee Harvey) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 of Galloway Township formerly of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Loving Mother of Lesley Petersen and husband Brian and Jennifer Van Seters and husband Brian. Beloved Daughter of Gloria (Carlucci) Harvey and the late Lester C. Harvey & Sister of Lynn Kreinberg and husband Mitchell and Karen Harvey. Loving Grandmother of Aidan, Olivia, and Thomas. Visitation was on Thursday at The O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The Funeral was on Friday at The Funeral Home and The Funeral Mass was offered in Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.