It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Nathan Everest Latifi, beloved son to Jon & Tina Latifi, brother to Fiona & Mia, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate to many. Nathan passed at the age of 16, a grand life cut far too short, and he will be missed dearly.

The family deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and kindness at this most trying time.

A memorial scholarship fund in Nathan’s honor.

In lieu of flowers, if you’re inclined to give a gift, use the address or code further below.

Family and friends alike are welcome to join us to mourn his passing together and celebrate his life. Virtue, truth and love.

Nathan Latifi Scholarship [email protected]

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3115568999694336105

