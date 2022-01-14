Neil T. McGinniss, (Mugsy) 75, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. Interment at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, he lived in Bloomfield for the last 54 years. He was retired from the Township of Bloomfield DPW, after 35 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 11178 of Bloomfield.

He was the husband of Patricia (Conrad) McGinniss for 55 years and father of David McGinniss and his wife Irene. He was predeceased by 3 sisters and 4 brothers.