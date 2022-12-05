Nelson Parada passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2022, at his home in Bloomfield, NJ.

After graduating from Belleville High, he served his country as an Army Ranger. He then pursued a degree in architecture at NJIT. His natural talent and love of being an architect showed through all of his plans. He loved sketching with his daughter, who shares his artistic abilities, and playing video games with his son, who shares his enjoyment of electronics.

He is survived by his two children, Gianna Mari and Santino, their mother, Melissa Parada, his parents, Evelyn and Nelson Parada, brother, Christian and nephew, Gabriel.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com