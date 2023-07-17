On July 15, 2023 the world lost a beautiful kind soul, of incredible faith and love. Nicholas Thomas Messina III grew up in Bloomfield and had lived in Nutley for the past 7 years. Nicholas, 53 years of age, suddenly passed away in Brooklyn Heights, surrounded by family. Nicholas leaves behind a legacy of love and memories that will never fade.

Nicholas, married to the love of his life, Elizabeth Messina, for 16 wonderful years. They did everything together, from trips to Disney World to days in Brooklyn, New York visiting Elizabeth’s family. Nicholas leaves behind his wife and two year old son, Nicholas Thomas Messina IV. Nicholas loved his family more than anything. He was a devoted husband and loving father.

Nicholas also leaves behind two brothers – Joseph Messina and Frank Messina. Nicholas loved Elizabeth’s family like they were his own, father-in-law Stu Handman, mother-in-law Lina Handman, sister-in-law Jackie Handman, sister-in-law Stephanie Handman, and brother-in-law Peter Handman.

Beyond his remarkable role as husband, father, brother, and son, he worked for Essex County’s job development unit in East Orange, helping people find jobs and making a difference in the community. Nicholas made friends wherever he went, all over the world. His gracious and giving nature touched so many lives and his light will shine for years to come. He was brave in the face of hardship and would do anything for his family and friends.

We are confident that Nicholas is in the arms of the Lord, healed in Heaven, and watching over his family and friends from above.

Visitation Hours will be held at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home in Bloomfield Tuesday July 18 from 4 to 8 PM. Mass will begin Wednesday July 19 at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield promptly at 10 AM. Interment to follow after mass at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com