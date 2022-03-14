Omar Perez

Our Beloved Omar departed this life on January 13, 2022.

If you knew Omar, you would not necessarily be aware of his medical challenges, but you definitely would remember his warm nature and lust for life that will remain in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched. Omar was born at St Barnabas hospital in Livingston, NJ and was raised in West Orange, NJ.

Omar was only 23 years old, but packed several lifetimes worth of adventures in his short time on this Earth. He was very aware of the world around him and sensitive to the less fortunate and social injustices. He was often in NYC and also lived there for a short while and he frequently went out of his way to have a conversation with homeless people… buy them food and collect coats to keep them warm. Omar had a big heart for his family, friends and even strangers.

In this politically and socially divided world, Omar often was one to try to get people to see the perspective of others. He would try to get people to talk and listen to opposing points of views.

During Omar’s short life, he showed great joy for life and all it had to offer. He loved music and loved to be active. Prior to Omar’s medical afflictions, while in elementary school, his first passion was skateboarding, which he enjoyed with his “973-SD Crew”. When Omar was 10 years old he had to be homeschooled because of his severe arthritis, which made it difficult for him to walk. During this time, Omar taught himself how to play the piano, which he later pursued and enjoyed. His later years were often filled with attempts to make up for his lost mobility via his hobbies and relationships. Omar loved to be with friends and family and he was often the life of the party. Omar attended college at NYIT in NYC and he enjoyed creating videos and using photography to tell stories that were important to him.

Omar had a passion for biking. Cycling was a way Omar would challenge himself and was his way of overcoming the debilitating arthritis that had plagued him since his youth. Omar was fearless on his bike, riding on the frantic streets of NYC like an urban cowboy.

Omar is survived by his Brother, Emanuel, his Mother, Gloria and Father, Ralph and so many other family and friends who he loved, and who loved him in return. There are far too many to list here, who all loved him and will miss him greatly.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations or charitable acts be done with Omar in mind, particularly toward the homeless and the underprivileged.

All are invited to celebrate Omar’s life from 3-6pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Dangler Funeral Home – 340 Main Street West Orange, NJ. Please express condolences at https://danglerfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/3153/Omar-Perez/condolences.html#content-start