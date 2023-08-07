Orval Scarvie Totdahl

Oval Scarvie Totdahl, 83, of Hillsboro Beach, FL died August 1, 2023 following a short illness.

Orval was born in Grand Forks, ND on May 7, 1940. He was the son of the late L.J. and Vivian Totdahl.

He graduated from Crosby (ND) high school in 1958, earned his BS degree from the University of North Dakota, his MS from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, and a PhD from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Orval spent his professional career as an educational administrator in Racine, WI (21 years) and in East Orange, NJ (23 years). After he retired in 2004, he continued service as a consultant to the East Orange School District.

Orval is survived by his dear friend, Pedro Canals-Ferrat and his ex-wife, Kristin Engebreth. His three children are Andrew (Alicia), Christopher (David Santoro), and Anna. Two grandchildren, Nicole and Mitchell survive Orval and reside in Florida. A sister, Lorna Flood of Seattle, a brother, Arne (Margaret) of Wisconsin & Florida, and two nieces (Laurie & Kimberly) also survive. A nephew, Daniel Flood, preceded him in death.

Orval loved Democratic politics and his daily manhattan – in a tall glass with lots of ice!

Interment will be held in Racine, Wisconsin, next to his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the NAACP or Lutheran Social Services would be greatly appreciated.