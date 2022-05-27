Oscar A. Dohm III, 78 passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

He was born on November 26, 1943, to Oscar and Helen (nee Raemsch). He graduated Glen Ridge High School in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart. He served in the United States Marines where he got his electrical certification while serving in Vietnam. Oscar owned Dohm’s Electrical for 40 years before retiring and moving to Bloomfield, N.J.

He is predeceased by his parents and his wife of 50 years Gladys (nee Westlake) Dohm. He is survived by his sister Helen Chmiel of St. Louis and his four children; John and his wife Kathleen, James and his wife Valerie, Jennifer Soltmann and her husband James and Janine Pingor and her husband John; grandchildren Codey, Jarod, Garrett, Jacqueline, Olivia, Travis, Nicholas, Daniel and Izabell.