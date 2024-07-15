Patricia A. Cocca, 77, of Saco, Maine passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Patricia was born in Newark, NJ on February 7, 1947, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Saad) Richinelli. She was raised in Bloomfield, NJ and graduated from Bloomfield High School, class of 1965.

Patricia married the love of her life, Thomas Cocca, on June 19, 1971. The young couple began their lives together in Rahway and then raised their family in Maplewood.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, working as a floral designer, listening to music and going to the beach. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be sadly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Cocca.

Patricia is survived by her three children, Thomas Cocca, Christopher Cocca (Connie Salonga), and Melissa Cocca (Corey O’Brien); by her grandchildren, Thomas Cocca, Jacob Cocca, Gavin Cocca, Isabella Cocca, Molly O’Brien and Miqaella Fiori Cocca; by her two brothers, Frank Richinelli (AnnMarie) and Joseph Richinelli (Frank Poliferno); as well as by several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends will take place at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ on September 20, 2024 from 10am-12pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com