Patricia Ann Raspa nee: Johnson, 90, passed away November 10, 2024 in Parsippany.

Patricia was the wife the late Michael for over 60 years., Mother of Pattie Dencker and her husband Stu, Michael and his fiancé Tammie Ferruggia, Debbie Zaleski, & Donna.

Sister of the late James and Charles Johnson. Grandmother of Lauren, Brian, Alicia, and Shane. She had 7 Great grandchildren.

She worked for the Borough of Glen Ridge for over 40 years retiring as the town Registrar. A devoted Yankee fan who loved having an ice cold beer while enjoying the game.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 10:00 am. The funeral mass will be held at Holy Name Church at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday 4pm to 8pm. Express Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com