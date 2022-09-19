Patricia Catherine Kelly Covello

August 6, 1938 – September 14, 2022

Patricia who loved being called Pat, Patty Girl, Sweet Patty, Mayor of Bloomfield, Mom but mostly Nauna + Grandma departed her loving family peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 2:40am.

Patricia is survived by her loving children, Michael (Gina) Covello, Christy (Sam) Vendola & Stephen (Tao) Covello and her beloved grandchildren, Marissa, Sam, A.J. & Francesca, and countless family members and friends.

She was generous, funny, loving and kind and our lives are forever enlightened by her selfless life.

Mount Airy Lodge will surely be flying their flags at half-mast today. ☺

“We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.”

Services were held at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 on Friday, September 16th. Please Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com