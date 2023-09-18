Patrick D. Grant

Patrick David Grant, a longtime resident of Glen Ridge, and former resident of Bloomfield passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2023. He had just returned a few days prior from a trip to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, his favorite place on Earth. Patrick was the beloved husband to Catherine (Mahar) Grant for 43 years and will be missed terribly by his best friend and love of his life.

Patrick was born in the Bronx, NY, before moving to Bloomfield as a child, graduating from Holy Name in East Orange, and Bloomfield High School, in Bloomfield. Patrick joined the Navy after high school and is a Vietnam War-Era Veteran. Patrick was proud of his service to his country, and his family was very proud of him. After returning home, Patrick graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Bloomfield College. He was a longtime employee of Peerless Tube Company, of Bloomfield. At the time of his passing, he was employed by LeafFilter North. Patrick never got the chance to retire, he deserved a break and his family is deeply saddened to see his life cut short.

Patrick is predeceased by his parents, David James Grant and Catherine Veronica Ruane Grant, of Bloomfield. He leaves behind his sister Catherine Ann Brannigan, brother-in-law Joseph Brannigan, his sister Ellen Rose Monaco and brother-in-law Nicholas Monaco, his brother David James Grant Jr. and sister-in-law Kathleen Grant, along with a slew of nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

Patrick was a devoted husband, father and PopPop, who dedicated his entire life to his family. He provided for everyone up until the day of his passing, still working hard to give his family everything they could ever need or want. Patrick was incredibly proud of his children and granddaughter. Patrick leaves behind his daughters, Erin and Joy along with his son Patrick and daughter-in-law, Jessica, and his much beloved and cherished granddaughter, Mary Louise Walsh. Patrick’s family feels so lucky to have had such a wonderful PopPop for Mary, they shared an incredibly close bond, she is devastated by the loss. Mary’s father, Thomas Walsh, and Joy’s partner, Stephen Spithogiannis will also miss Patrick and remember him for his generosity, dependability, fun, and laughter. Patrick was the dad and PopPop to a host of family pets, including Brutus, GiGi, Coco, Gunnar, Casper, Ahsoka, Harley, Badger, Elephant, Tigerlily, Bootsie, Shappa, Comet, and Apollo. He loved everyone with his whole heart and lived to see his family happy.

Patrick’s favorite time was time spent with his family. Pat and Cath enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks, making their first trip down in 1982, and continuing the tradition with their children and grandchild right up until the week before Patrick’s passing. In true PopPop fashion, his family spent seven days waking up to him making them breakfast and brewing coffee, he truly took care of them every single day. Traveling to the Outer Banks is a tradition his family plans to continue, Patrick would not want it any other way. Pat loved the beach and spent every day of his vacations fishing and hanging out there with Cath. Nothing made him happier than watching Catherine reel in a big fish and his family is grateful to have such wonderful memories. Cath and Pat were a loving, united team; it is difficult to imagine life without him.

Patrick is fondly remembered as a man who never left a child out, he loved taking his children, and their friends, and siblings of friends on all kinds of adventures. As one childhood friend said, “it’s like Santa Claus died”. Patrick was the best husband, father, PopPop, and friend that anyone could ever ask for, his wife, children, and granddaughter are all devastated by his loss, it has left a massive hole in their hearts and family.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com