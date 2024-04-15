Paul Joseph Brown was born in Dublin, Ireland on April 30th, 1963 to David Brown and Josephine Burke. Paul was raised in Dublin with his 5 siblings, Geraldine, Rory, Suzanne, Elizabeth, and Catherine. Paul built a life full of friends and family in Glen Ridge, NJ over the past 27 years.

Paul attended Terenure College and obtained his degree in Economics and Mathematics at Trinity College Dublin. Soon after graduation, Paul moved to London and spent a decade pursuing his career in the software industry before coming to the United States when he married his wife Julie. Paul built a successful career in the industry. He was continually rewarded for his value as a team member. He was quick to help colleagues and to serve as a mentor to many. Paul approached his work with the same generosity he extended to his friends and family.

Paul and Julie share three children, Sean (22), Maggie (20), and Owen (20). Paul’s children were his pride and joy. He cherished spending time with them at the beach, traveling, attending their sporting events, but mostly the many hours enjoyed just talking at the kitchen table. Paul was always there with a smile, a laugh, or a funny story and to just let them know how much he loved them.

Paul was an avid reader and enjoyed history, walks in Brookdale Park, and supporting Liverpool Football Club. Paul’s connection to his childhood home of Ireland ran deep and never left him. He spoke often of the sense of belonging he felt in Ireland and hoped to have more time there in later life.

Beloved father and husband, Paul J. Brown, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th. He went peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Paul brought so much happiness and laughter into our lives. He will be loved and remembered always. We love You Paul.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield on Tuesday at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment will be private.

