On Wednesday, August 16th, Paul Thomas DeCicco of Bloomfield passed away peacefully at Clara Maass Hospital, Belleville. Mr. DeCicco is the husband of Concetta (nee Sauchelli) DeCicco; father of Paul and his wife Alyssa; grandfather of Devon; brother of Vincent DeCicco, and Carol Ann Babiak and her husband John; Son of the late Michael and Evelyn (nee Brienza) DeCicco.

Paul was born in New York City. He later served as a National Guardsman. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Western States University. Mr. DeCicco worked as a Bank Officer, Chief Appraiser, & Inspector for Montclair Savings Bank.

Mr. DeCicco lived in Bloomfield for the last fifty years. He was an avid antique collector. He enjoyed going to house sales and estate sales. Most of all, he loved his Schnauzers.

Relatives and Friends were invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Bryd Avenue, Bloomfield, on Saturday, August 19th. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. www.oboylefuneralhome.com