Pauline Wagner, of Reston, Virginia, passed away on March 16, 2023 at her residence in West Orange, NJ.

Pauline was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the only child of Louis and Hazel Wagner. She spent her childhood in North Judson, IN, before her family returned to Pittsburgh. She was a 1955 graduate of Carnegie High School. First in her family to attend college, she graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder with a degree in chemistry in 1959. She earned her Masters degree from Old Dominion University in 1973 and began her professional career at the Norfolk Crime Lab. Pauline retired in 2007 as the Section Chief in the Office of Pesticide Programs at the US Environmental Protection Agency. She was an enthusiastic cook, sewer, quilter, and gardener.

She was a woman of faith, and devoted to her parish of St. Thomas à Becket. She was passionate about social justice and served in the Ignatian Volunteer Corps. Pauline was a founder of the Jewish-Catholic Dialogue, begun in partnership with the Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation.

Pauline is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Erik and Jennifer Bittner, Travis and Tara Low, Robert Low, and James and Elizabeth Low; her niece Lori Wilson, husband Steve and daughters Jessi and Corrinne; grandchildren Eliza, Nathan, Noah, Tova, Shana, Vera, Audrey, Sierra, Rebecca, Simon, Bennett; great grandchildren Shoshana, Ilan, Avital, Hailey and Hunter; and many extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas a’ Becket Catholic Church on Friday, March 24th at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to So Others Might Eat or a homeless shelter near your home.