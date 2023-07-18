Peter John Comey

Peter John “Pete” Comey, a self-employed tax accountant, chef, and former substitute math teacher, passed away peacefully on July 5 at his home in New York City. Eager to enter the world, Pete was born in his parents’ car outside their apartment in Brentwood, MO, on March 24, 1963.

The Comey family moved to Glen Ridge, NJ in 1966, where Pete spent his childhood. He was a proud graduate of St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield and Seton Hall Prep in South Orange. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1985 with a BSBA in Accounting and later completed the Culinary Arts program at The French Culinary Institute in New York City.

Pete enjoyed cooking, movies, music, reading and biking. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to talk to anyone. Pete was a long-standing friend of Bill W. He was exceptionally proud to be a supporter of Lamp for Haiti, a nonprofit started and run by his good friend Jimmy (Dr. James Morgan). Pete wholeheartedly believed in the organization’s mission to better the lives of Haitians by improving their medical care. His commitment to this cause was unwavering and made a lasting impact on the organization and those it served.

Pete will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by his father, J. Martin Comey and stepmother Mary Lee Fitzgerald; his siblings James Comey (Maria), Deirdre Comey (George Peterson), Louise Dauenheimer (Dave), Anne Nunan (Al), Christopher Comey (Tristen), Margaret Mahoney (Tim), along with his many nieces and nephews: Cassandra and Donavon Comey; Tigh and Margo Peterson; Carl Dauenheimer; Bridget, Freddy and Denis Nunan; Graysen, Christopher and Grant Comey; Marty, Nevin, Patrick and Catherine Mahoney.

Pete was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Doyle Comey, and sister, Rita Elizabeth Comey.

Pete’s spirit will live on through the lives he has touched. May he rest in peace.

In honor of Pete’s life and his dedication to the Lamp for Haiti, the family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lamp for Haiti (Lamp for Haiti, P.O. Box 187, Montclair, NJ 07042).

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ. A memorial service will take place at 5:00 p.m. and there will be a reception at 6:00 p.m. (location to be provided).