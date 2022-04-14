Peter S. Strumolo of Verona, NJ, formerly of Bloomfield; A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all, passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on Monday April 11, 2022 at the age of 75.

Peter was born on May 15, 1946 and grew up in Newark and the Silver Lake section of Belleville. During high school, Peter met the love of his life, Naomi. The two married and raised three sons in Bloomfield. After attending Belleville High School, Peter attended Miami Military Academy where he played football and graduated in 1965. After returning from Miami, Peter started his long, successful career at the New Jersey Garden State Parkway where he worked his way from Toll Collector to Superintendent of Maintenance. After his retirement from the Parkway, Peter work as a Supervisor of Job Development for Essex County OneStop, helping, mentoring, and guiding the career paths of many.

Peter was a proud public servant and served as Democratic Chairman for Bloomfield for 16 years. During his tenure he led numerous campaigns, fund raisers, and charity events for underprivileged children. He loved and cared for his community and helped as many people as he could.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Naomi (nee Wydra), their devoted sons Peter G. Strumolo and wife Tami of Parsippany, Christian Strumolo and fiancé Joanna Rolleczek of Verona, Stephen Strumolo, and wife Michelle of Colonia; He also leaves behind five grandchildren that he absolutely adored, Sydney, Luke, Logan, Devin and Gemma. The brother of Marie (Strumolo) Burke of Belleville, uncle to Anthony Gammaro of Cedar Grove and his wife Lorraine. He was preceded in death by his parents Connie (nee Natale) and Fiore Strumolo.

Peter was loved and respected by so many friends, family, political colleagues and co-workers, he will truly be missed by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A mass will be held on Tuesday, at Lady of the Lake Church, 32 Lakeside Ave, Verona NJ at 10:00am followed by burial in the Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com