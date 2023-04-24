Phyllis Allan Hartley lived well, long and with music in her heart. She was 97 years young when she died on April 20, 2023 at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, NJ.

Phyllis enjoyed most of her adult life in Summit and Maplewood NJ, as well as Fayston, Vermont. She spent her early years in Massachusetts and NJ, and also enjoyed time living in London and Southern California.

She was a master of many roles: Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, accomplished chef, gardener, hostess/entertainer, bridge player.

Phyllis was an active, involved volunteer, caring friend and world traveler. She had a non-stop zest for adventure. At the mention of a party, a garden challenge, or a tennis or paddle match, she was always game. Her energy was boundless and she would often outlast her family during fun Saturdays cooking, cleaning, playing games, and tucking everyone in for the night.

We are blessed to have so many fond memories and great stories that are her legacy to her survivors: son Gordon and daughters Victoria Hartley and Tracy Avila, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren (and one on the way) and many friends at Winchester Gardens, Central Presbyterian Church, and beyond. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents Jean and Frank Gage, brother Joe, husband Dan and son Gregg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charities she cared most about: the Winchester Gardens Employee Appreciation Fund (in memory of Phyllis Hartley), 333

Elmwood Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040 and Central Presbyterian Church, 70 Maple St., Summit, NJ 07901.

A memorial service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church in Summit NJ on May 13th . Please check the church’s website calendar for exact time. All are welcome.