December 27, 1933-February 25, 2022

Phyllis J. Domenic, born in Washington, Pa and most recently a resident of Cary, N.C., passed away on Friday, February 25 in her home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Jeffreys, Mary Jeffreys, her brothers Art Jeffreys, Dan Jeffreys, sister Ruth Safran and husband Joseph A. Domenic, Jr.

She was a graduate of Montclair High School in 1952 and later moved with her family to Cedar Grove, NJ before getting married and starting a family settling down in West Orange, NJ.

She was employed for many years as an Executive Secretary at the West Orange Board of Education where she also served and represented the Secretary’s Union within NJEA.

She retired to the Poconos in 1995 with her husband.

As a resident of West Orange, she was involved in the PTA at Washington Street Elementary School, she worked for many years on the Mayoral campaigns for Sam Spina, she served on the Music Boosters of Mountain High School and the new West Orange High School where she also designed the inaugural Marching Band and Color Guard Uniforms. She was an avid artist whether it be pencil or black ink portraits, oil paintings of nature including trees, streams or shorefront oceanscapes. She also enjoyed painting animals such as Tigers, Mountain Lion, Deer and Siberian Huskies.

As a member of Glen Ridge Congregational Church in Glen Ridge, she was a choir member and was the choir’s featured Soprano Soloist for many years. Along with her husband, she helped run the concessions kitchen during Glen Ridge Church’s Annual Rummage Sales, she organized providing all materials necessary to make both an Advent Candle Table Wreath along with door Wreaths for the annual Advent Workshop. She also served as part of the accounting office where she would assist in counting the collections from that Sunday’s Worship Service. Upon moving to the Poconos, along with her husband she became involved with Salem United Church of Christ, again singing in the church choir as well as being active in the Fellowship and Service Committee.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Gary Giordano; son, Jeff Domenic; daughter, Caroline Scholte- Domenic; sister, Jeanne Domenic; brother, Tom Jeffreys, 10 Grandchildren, and 13 Great-Grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Glen Ridge Congregational Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028