Phyllis S. Edelstein

July 17, 1954 – March 18, 2025

Phyllis Stephanie Edelstein (nee LoDico) of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, peacefully passed away on Tuesday March 18, 2025 at the age of 70. She is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Edelstein (Collin Diesenberg); sister-in-law, Elise Edelstein; brother-in-law, Neil Edelstein; nephews, Matthew Edelstein (Brina Furman) and Jordan Edelstein; great-niece, Maisie Edelstein and great-nephew, Noah Edelstein.

A wake was held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 followed by the funeral service. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 712 Grove Street, Montclair, NJ 07043.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com