Priscilla King Arnold, 95, of Maplewood, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Hers was a life well lived: a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend with an open heart.

Born in Oak Park, IL, Priscilla grew up in Lake Forest, IL. Short of six years in Moorestown, NJ, Priscilla called Glen Ridge, NJ home from 1957 to 2023, spanning eight decades.

She graduated from the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Wheaton College in Norton, MA.

Active in community affairs, Priscilla was a member of the Junior League of Montclair- Newark and a member of the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge. She served as a vestry member and Junior Warden at Christ Episcopal Church. She was honored with the Episcopal Diocesan Hegg Lifetime Achievement Award for service to her church and diocese. She also served as Welcome Wagon Hostess for Glen Ridge from 1984 through 1994.

Priscilla enjoyed bridge and reading and she was an active member of a book club since 1976. Even more, she enjoyed meeting new people and catching-up with, supporting, and encouraging friends and family.

Married in 1953, she was predeceased by her husband Henry Jerome Arnold. She was also predeceased by her parents Helen and Harry King as well as her sister Barbara Macfarlane. Mom (aka “Grammy”) will be sorely missed by her four children Henry (Maureen Phalen), Mark (Martha), John, and Caroline (Ed Johnson) and her four grandchildren, Eric, Matthew, William and Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local charity of your choice and/or performing random acts of kindness of which she was so fond.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 74 Park Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com