Rafaela Aviles (Galarza) 87, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Peter’s Church in Belleville at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Mrs. Aviles resided in Bloomfield where she was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Rafael Aviles for 67 years; mother of the late Luz Santiago and her husband Charles Dabreo; survived by children; Iris Aviles Hernandez and her husband Victor, Rafael and his wife Francesca, Maria Singh and her husband Rafi, Ana DeStefano and her husband Andrew, Leticia Alvarez and her husband Quintin, Jacqueline Aviles, Jeanine Mercado and her husband William Sr., Yolanda McGuire and her husband Sean, Angel Aviles and his wife Ramonita, Javier Aviles and his wife Eida, Alexander Aviles, Ashley Aviles and his wife Marisol; sister of Angelo Galarza, Gladys Galarza and the late Nelly and Miriam. She is also survived by 43 grandchildren and 69 great grandchildren.