Ralph Anthony Verderamo, Jr, 76, of Indian Trail, NC, and formerly of West Orange, NJ, passed away at home on December 7, 2024, after a short illness.

Born on May 4, 1948, in Orange, NJ, to Ralph Verderamo, Sr. and Dorothy Lembert, Ralph was a lifelong West Orange resident before moving to North Carolina two years ago to be closer to his grandson. Ralph graduated from West Orange HS in 1966 followed by earning Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Montclair State College (NJ) in 1970 and 1971. This was also where he met his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Tanner. He started his career by helping his father working with the Parks and Rec department of South Orange, NJ. In addition to his Industrial Arts teaching career, he did sprinkler installation and weatherization for the State of New Jersey. He also served as Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 6, where his sons participated as scouts.

After his retirement from Technology High School in Newark, NJ, he worked for several years in maintenance for St. Joseph’s Church in West Orange.

Ralph always loved the comfort of rewatching his favorite television programs and movies, such as “Heartland” and “Pretty Woman.” In his younger years he participated in road rallies with his friends. He also enjoyed visiting the ReStore and generally searching for hidden treasures that had been forgotten.

Predeceased by his parents, Ralph leaves his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Tanner Verderamo of Indian Trail; son Ralph A. Verderamo III (Mary Mullis) and grandson Logan Verderamo of Matthews, NC; son Daniel Verderamo (Courteney Smith) of Brookline, MA; sister Gail Benson (Harry) of Audubon, PA

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Boy Scouts of America (donations.scouting.org) or finding a classroom in need through Donor’s Choose (donorschoose.org).