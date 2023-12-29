Ralph Ciro DeMono, Jr, 75, of Bloomfield passed away on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th at Complete Care in Cedar Grove.

Mr. DeMono is the beloved husband of Joyce Milazzo DeMono for 52 years. Dear father of Michael C. DeMono, Alycia Spatola and her husband Scott. Loving grandfather of Natalie and Noelle. Brother of Robert DeMono and his wife, Patricia. Uncle of Kara, Kalyn, Lauren, Robert and Joseph.

Ralph was born in Newark, N.J. He lived most of his life in Nutley and the last thirty years in Bloomfield.

Mr. DeMono was a truck driver for thirty years for Fedway of Kearny.

Relatives and friends are invited to O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 6th from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. There will be a Memorial Service held at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Visit www.oboylefuneralhome.com