Ralph Del Pilar, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at The Palmerton Assisted Living Facility in PA.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair.

Born in 1938, he worked with an Accounting Team in NYC. Ralph relocated to Long Island in 1968 to buy his first home for his family. He moved to NJ in 1989 where he managed a team of accountants at Alliance. Ralph was forced into early retirement, but that didn’t stop him, as he used his severance pay to buy two GNC stores, became certified as a personal trainer and judge for the NPC, following his passions of nutrition and body building. He spent 35 years in Bloomfield, NJ and was a familiar face at the gym and in the neighborhood. He was the patriarch of his family, a hard worker and provider, and a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He loved to tell anyone who would listen about his passion for body building and weight lifting, and loved spending time with his family.

Ralph was the beloved husband of 65 years to Asuncion "Chon" Del Pilar. He is survived by 4 children and their spouses, as well as 8 grandchildren.