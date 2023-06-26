It is with great sadness we share the passing of Ralph F. Gruendel, (“Big R”) 84 of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Ralph passed away in his home surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren on June 19, 2023.

Born on December 23, 1938 in Montclair, New Jersey, Ralph resided in East Orange, New Jersey before moving to Bloomfield. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957, then joined the East Orange Police Department, where he served for 25 years, retiring in 1991. He then worked security for FedEx at Newark Airport. Ralph also had plenty of side jobs through the years, including making bullets, snow plowing, attending to his vending machines, and construction work.

Ralph loved his family more than anything. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, especially vacationing in Disney World and LBI. Ralph’s favorite hobbies were gardening, doing lottery scratch-offs, visiting Atlantic City with his wife, watching sports with his family, and most importantly, fishing. Twice a year Ralph took a fishing trip to Salmon River/Lake Ontario in Pulaski, New York. He loved spending Sundays with his family watching football. He was a NY Giants and NJ Devils fan! He also loved watching his grandchildren play baseball and basketball. He rarely missed a game!

Ralph is predeceased by his mother, Ilse Ohlott. Hr leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Margaret (nee Phillips) Gruendel, beloved son, Ralph; beloved daughters, Carolyn Charles (and husband Pat Charles), Michelle, Lisa Reilly (and husband Paul Reilly, Jr.), and Jennifer; and his much-loved grandchildren, Connor, Jake, Donovan and Mikey

Arrangements by O’Boyle F uneral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Interment Private.