Randolph A. Vieira

Randolph Alphonsus Vieira March 28, 1947- October 12, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Randolph Alphonsus Vieira, 77, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, on October 12, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 28, 1947, in Kingston, Georgetown, Guyana, to the late Betty Kennedy and Randolph Vieira, Randolph immigrated to the United States, where he built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Randolph was known for his unwavering patience, kind nature, and warm smile. He deeply valued family, always placing their needs before his own. With a natural gift for making people feel welcome, he could strike up a conversation with anyone, whether at the grocery store or the beach, leaving a lasting impact on those he met.

Music was a lifelong passion for Randolph, bringing joy to his everyday life. He embraced an eclectic range of genres, from the timeless sounds of The Beatles to spiritual hymns, Hindi bhajans, and the vibrant rhythms of Bollywood. A lover of classic Bollywood cinema, he often reminisced about the golden age of films, admiring legends like Amitabh Bachchan. His favorite phrase, “God Bless You,” was often his parting words to those around him.

Family was the cornerstone of Randolph’s life. His most treasured moments were spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren, whose laughter and togetherness brought him immense happiness. He passed on the values of love, wisdom, and joy to his grandchildren Rachel, Johnathan, Angelee, Mark, Justin, and Kobe, finding great pride in watching them grow and succeed.

Randolph is survived by his beloved wife, Naraindai; his children, Dave, Mervyn, and Shianne; his daughters-in-law, Natasha and Julie; and son-in-law, Mahesh. His enduring legacy of love, kindness, and humor will forever inspire those who knew him. His presence leaves a void that can never be filled, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the honor of crossing his path. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for sympathy, comforting words, prayers, and all expressions of kindness and concern. May God continue to bless you.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home. Interment in Rosedale Cemetery. Express Condolences, www.oboylefuneralhome.com.