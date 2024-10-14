Regina Ann Sammon

Regina A Sammon (nee Welsh), 69, a resident of Bloomfield, died peacefully Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at The Center for Hope in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Regina is survived by her six children, Joe, Matt, Nick and his wife Diane, Andy, Trish and her husband Michael Svec, Gerry, and her grandson Jack Svec. She is also survived by her three siblings, Mary Minor and her husband Richard, Eugene Welsh and his wife Margaret, and Vincent Welsh and his wife Marion. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Regina was born on May 26th, 1955, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, NJ to Eugene and Helen Welsh. She attended Sacred Heart School, East Orange Catholic High School, and William Paterson University. A devout Catholic, Regina worked as a teacher and religious education coordinator at St Cassian’s in Montclair for over 30 years. Regina helped many children and their families of the church celebrate their faith.

Regina was born and raised in Glen Ridge where she also raised her six children. She loved musical theater, watching General Hospital, and spending time with her grandson Jack.

Her viewing was held on Thursday October 10th, at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Her funeral mass was held on Friday at St. Cassians Church in Montclair, followed by burial service at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name.

