Reverend Father Steve J. Tyminski, 69, passed away at home of natural causes.

Steven was born in Orange, N.J. Son of the late Estelle M. Tyminski and John Daly, brother of the late Bruce Daly. He is survived by sisters Linda E. Troup of Poulsba, Wa and Constance J. Daly of Bloomfield, N.J. He also leaves his extended family Dirk A. Miller of Bloomfield and a host of dear friends along with his family of priests and communicants he enjoyed serving.

Steven attended Rutgers College in New Brunswick on scholarship and later went on to join St. Jude Seminary in Ocean County, N.J. He was ordained at St. Marks Anglican Catholic Pro Cathedral in Orange, N.J.

In his earlier life he was a freelance journalist for the N.J. Classical League Nuntius where he wrote a weekly column for the East Orange Board of Ed in the East Orange Record and the Newark Evening News. He also served with Media Liaison East Orange, Police Community Relations Bureau (1974-1981), St. Anthony’s Bread Mission New York, New Jersey and Pa, (1984-2020), Orthodox Catholic Church Archdiocese, Pa, St. Jude the Apostle (1988-1999), New York State Chaplain Fraternal Order of Police (2013-2020) and 9/11 World Trade Chaplain Responders Foundation (2022-2019).

Today we remember your life and celebrate those memories. May God’s blessing welcome you with open arms at the gates of heaven. You will be missed.

For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com