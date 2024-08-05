Richard Joseph Adams IV

Richard Joseph Adams passed away on Tuesday, July 30th, at Mountainside Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Richie was born on August 18th 1947, in Jersey City to his late parents Richard and Mary. Raised in Jersey City, Richie moved to Bloomfield shortly after the birth of his daughter where he has lived for the past 40 years.

Richie graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Jersey City in 1965 and soon thereafter was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War. Richie courageously served his country with the US Army in Vietnam, being Honorably Discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Richie was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star with Valor, two additional Bronze Stars, as well as numerous additional accolades for his brave service.

Upon returning home, Richie jumped into the world of finance where he would spend the entirety of his working career. In 1989, he joined Fordham Financial, currently Think Equity, where he would work until present day. Rich often reflected upon this time with great fondness because of the people he worked with and the friendships he made there. He truly loved his time working in the financial industry often joking he would never retire because “he didn’t like golf or sitting around, so what was he going to do.”

More than anything, Richie prioritized his family above all. Despite working in the city, he never missed a single school event, game, or any activity for either of his two children. Rich served as a coach and avid fan for both of his children’s athletic teams and spent many years as the President of Northern Little League in Bloomfield. When he wasn’t coaching or volunteering, you could find him at home cheering, and often yelling, at the Yankees and Giants, or working as the banker in a game of Monopoly with his kids.

Richie, also affectionately called Harry by his loving wife, was commonly known by many names within his family including, Big Rich and Big Guy, but in recent years his most cherished title was that of Pop-Pop as he was known by his two grandchildren. He spent all of his free time over the last 7 years learning all about Disney Princesses, Bluey, Paw Patrol, Irish Dance and anything else his grandchildren showed interest in. He also treasured all the times his grandchildren would come to “work” with him in his office.

Richie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail (nee Rand), his daughter Jessica Cappello and her husband Louis of Verona, his son Richard Adams and his wife Caitlin of Bloomfield, his two grandchildren, Aislinn and Evan Cappello, as well as many nieces and nephews. Rich is also survived by his brother John Adams and sister Patricia Zadorozny, both of San Diego, his sister Maureen Shanahan of Henderson, NV, and his sister-in-law Rosemary Adams of Santee, CA. He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Mary, brother Kevin Adams, sister-in-law Nada Adams, and brothers-in-law Dave Shanahan and Rick Zadorozny.

Friends and Family are invited to attend the Funeral from O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday, August 7th at 9am thence to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield for the Funeral Mass at 10am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com