Robert Choloski, 61, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at home in North Arlington.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark Robert lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last 14 years in North Arlington.

He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran and worked as supervisor for PSE&G for the last 39 years.

He was the son of Frank S. Choloski and the late Angela M. Daniels Choloski; brother of Frank J. Choloski and the late Joanne Taylor and uncle of Robert F. Taylor.