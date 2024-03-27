Robert Eugene Claycomb

Robert Eugene “Bob” Claycomb passed away in Gainesville, VA on March 25, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Catherine (Dickel) Claycomb, whom he was married to for 72 years.

Bob was born May 14, 1927 in Johnstown, PA, son of the late Luther Paul and Helen Agnes (Hershberger) Claycomb.

Bob graduated from Westmont / Upper Yoder Twp. High School, Johnstown PA, in 1945. He served as a Corporal in the US Air Force during World War II, and then went on to Juniata College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1950. He was employed by both Bethlehem Steel and US Steel, in Johnstown, until being transferred to New York City where he worked as an accountant at General Public Utilities for more than 35 years.

He is survived by three children: David and wife Joyce, Solana Beach, CA, Mark and wife Elizabeth, Pacifica, CA and Susan and husband Marty, Ashburn, VA. Bob had eight grandchildren: Kyle and Aaron Claycomb, Danica Golden, Natalie and Olivia Foy- Claycomb, Robert, Timothy, and Ryan Eisnaugle, and one great- granddaughter Ava Eisnaugle. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet P. Batdorf.

Bob was a 40-year member of Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church, Maplewood NJ where he taught Sunday School and was Treasurer of the Trustee Board for 22 years. He was a member of the Maplewood Glee Club, Kiwanis Club, Youth Employment Service and was a volunteer with LSS Sprenkle Village in York, PA. He had also been a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in York.

A private graveside service will be held at the New Bloomfield Cemetery, New Bloomfield, PA, at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., York, PA is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial gifts may be given to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.