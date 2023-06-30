Robert Gingeleskie, 68, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday June 26th, 2023.

Robert was born on January 16th, 1955 to Mary and Peter Gingeleskie in Essex County, New Jersey. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1972. He joined the Bloomfield Fire Department in 1980, achieved the rank of Deputy Chief, and served for a total of 25 years before retiring in 2005. He spent his retirement tending his garden, working on home improvement projects, reading, grilling, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family.

In 1978, Robert met Gail Rocklyn working at St. Barnabas Hospital. Robert and Gail were married in 1980 and went on to have three children, Christina, Peter and Victoria. On May 25th, 2023 Robert and Gail celebrated their 43nd wedding anniversary.

Robert was predeceased by his mother Mary, father Peter and brother Joseph. He is survived by his wife Gail, three children Christina, Peter and Victoria, granddaughter Georgia, and his nephews Justin, David and Gregory, niece Danielle and their families.

A memorial will be held at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 on Thursday July 6th, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com