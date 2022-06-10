Robert H. Blum, 74 passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Cooper Medical Center in Camden, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. The funeral mass was offered in Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield. Interment will be private. Please visit

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Passaic, N.J., Mr. Blum lived in Bloomfield, Verona, and the last 20 years in Cape May. He was a veteran of the Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a retired banker for the Dewitt bank.

Robert was the husband of Marlane (nee: Mucci) Blum for 50 years. Father of Jennifer Passero and her husband Michael and the late Christopher Brian Blum; brother of John Blum and his wife Kathy; grandfather of Michael Robert and Julia Passero.