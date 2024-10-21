Robert J. Reilly III, 77, a resident of Scotch Plains, formerly of Glen Ridge, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Charlene, three children Caitlin (Danielle Purciello), Bobby, Bridget McGowan (Glenn) and his cherished three grandchildren Sylvie, Peyton and Owen. He is also survived by eight siblings Bill (Anna Maria), Ed (Cathy), Tim (Patti), Tom (Kate), Mariann Moran (Frank), Marty Ripoll (John), Maggie (Liz McGuire) and Ginger (John Flood), sister-in-law Carol Thomas and mother-in-law Sylvia Yonalunas. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Mariann (Fallon) Reilly and Robert J.Reilly Jr.

Robert was born on August 21, 1947 in Miami, Florida and grew up in Glen Ridge, where he and Charlene also raised their 3 children. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Central School, graduated from Essex Catholic High School, Iona University and Seton Hall Law School. Robert worked as a civil defense trial attorney for over 50 years in New Providence, New Jersey, supported by his secretary of many years, MaryRose Sawicki.

He loved all things sports- books, magazines, news articles, ESPN, 30 for 30, talk radio, coaching GRAA, and of course playing them. Robert played tennis weekly on Sundays for over 20 years with his tennis group. He was a season ticket holder and avid fan of the NY Giants, NY Yankees (pitchers and catchers in Tampa, too!) and Seton Hall Pirates basketball for many years. Robert enjoyed going to the US Open with Charlene, watching NCAA basketball and developed a newfound love for pickleball.

No summer vacation was complete without kayaking, home run derby, mini golf, walking to the oyster beds, or “Camp Bob”. Robert loved his yearly family vacations at the Cape and the Jersey Shore.

Robert was always the “person of reason”. He helped many family members and friends with the purchase of their new homes and was always available to discuss legal counsel, especially over a beer.

What Robert loved most was being with his grandchildren. Robert loved taking his grandchildren Sylvie, Peyton and Owen to the bakery where he let them pick out all their favorites “doh-dohs”.

He often bragged about them, while encouraging them to be the best they could be. Robert inspired everyone around him through his courage, strength, and perseverance especially in the past several years while facing many health challenges.

A true Irishman, Robert was humble. He never needed to be the center of attention, but always championed any cause his loved ones were supporting. His kindness and love for life will leave a lasting impact on those whose lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Jersey Coalition for Inclusive Education (NJCIE) 229 Main Street #1340 Little Falls, NJ 07424

A funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave Bloomfield 07003, on Monday October 21st, at 10:00am. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield 07003, Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com