On Wednesday May 3, 2023, Robert Morgan Hock, loving father and friend to all, passed away at the age of 81 at the Canterbury Care & Rehabilitation Clinic in Cedar Grove, NJ. Bob was born on March 31, 1942 in Newark, NJ to Theodore Hock and Ruth Morgan Hock of Bloomfield.

A lifelong resident of Bloomfield, he was known to many as a postal carrier. He delivered mail with a smile near the Green and Bloomfield Center for well over 40 years. Bob also acted as proprietor of Maolis Deli near Watsessing Park for a period. A man of kindness, Bob was always looking to help anyone in need without worrying about himself. Bob leaves behind his son Robert Hock Jr., and stepdaughters Susan Scozzafava and Sandi Shekon. He is survived by his grandchildren Melissa Gann, Michael Burrofato, Shayne Shekon, Brielle Shekon, Theodore Hock, and Arlo Hock and great grandchildren John Gann, Rocco Gann, and Zoey Gann.

A memorial service will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00pm at O’Boyle Funeral Home at 309 Broad Street in Bloomfield. All are welcome to attend. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com