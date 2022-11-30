Mr. Robert S. Hayes, Jr., 89, died peacefully in West Orange, NJ on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Born in Boston, MA, Mr. Hayes grew up in Cranston, RI before moving to Glen Ridge in 1960.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from New York University. After serving in the US Army from 1955 to 1957, he worked as an insurance broker with Equitable Insurance in Manhattan. Upon retirement, he became an EMT and rode with the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad into his 80’s.

Mr. Hayes was an active member of his community. He volunteered with the Rotary Club, the Glen Ridge Congregational Church, Freeman Gardens and the Glen Ridge Library Expansion Committee. He also served as a member of the Glen Ridge Ambulance Squad since 1988 serving for many years as its captain.

He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Kattell.

Mr. Hayes is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan (nee Page) Hayes; his children: Susan Callaghan (John), Sharon Tuckey (Steve) and David Hayes (Lori); grandchildren: Charlie Vakiener (Cassie), Samantha Marchant (Jonathan), Sean Callaghan, Brooke Brewer (Justin), Shelly Strickland (Russ) and Brett Curo: his great-grandchildren: Emma, Henry, Elliott and Alex and his faithful dog, Zorro.

A graveside service will be held in the Garden of Memory at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church on Friday, December 16 at 11:00. A lunch celebrating his life will be held immediately afterwards at the Glen Ridge Women’s Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 3 Herman Street, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 or the Memorial Fund at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church on Ridgewood Avenue in Glen Ridge.

Condolences may be left at proutfuneralhome.com.