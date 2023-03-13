d. March 9th, 2023

Ronald A. Burgers of Nutley, NJ was called home Thursday, March 9, 2023, passing away at the age of 84. He passed peacefully, spending his last days surrounded by his family. Ronald was born on July 3, 1938 in Jersey City, NJ to Herman and Cora (Dunn). He graduated from Dickinson High School, Jersey City in 1957; married Carmella Sierchio in 1963 before moving to Nutley in 1965, where they raised their four children. He was an active parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and regularly attended daily mass where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Alter Server. Ronald was a member of the Holy Name Society, and was named “Man of the Year” in 2017. He was also a member of the Romeo Club at St. Thomas and previously served as the Treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 22.

Ronald was a devoted family man and loved spending time with family, especially his six grandchildren. He was very outgoing, friendly and hardworking. He enjoyed reading, puzzles and gardening. He was a huge Yankee fan, rarely missing a televised game. Ronald is predeceased by his parents, and his brothers Harold and Richard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carmella, and four children: Ronald and his wife Denise (Little Falls), Karen (Wayne), Maria Cox (Paramus), and Daniel and his wife Diann (Santa Fe, NM); along with six loving grandchildren, Ronald III (Milwaukee, WI), Heather & Matthew (Little Falls), Emily and Melanie (Wayne) and Katelyn (Paramus).

Visitation is, Thursday, March 16, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Halpin-Bitecola Funeral Home, 1284 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 17, 9:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield, in Ronald’s name.