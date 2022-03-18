Ronald F. Ficetola, 74. passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Ficetola was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He worked as a pressman for the Bergen Record, retiring after many years.

He was the son of the late Daniel and Louise (Lonero) Ficetola; brother of Daniel Ficetola and his late wife Ruth Ann, Joanne Cusomato and her partner Eddie Medeiros, Annette Furbeck and her husband Fred, Dina Ficetola and her husband Thomas Redding and the late Anthony Ficetola; uncle of Daniel Jr., Gina, Anthony Jr., Nicole, Daniel, Jordan and Luciana.