Ronald Mancini of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2024. He was 85. Ronald was born and raised in Newark, before ultimately residing in Bloomfield.

Ronald graduated from the Essex County Vocational and Technical High School; where he found his life’s work as a Bricklayer and Stone Mason. Ronald completed his apprenticeship at the State of California Department of Industrial Relations. Ronald was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local # 4.

Following his retirement, Ronald enjoyed long walks in the park and spending quiet time with his wife Michele. Ronald was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved spending his Sundays in the fall watching football with his sons.

Ronald was predeceased by his Wife Michele Mancini, Parents Frank and Ida Mancini and his sister Mary Ann Carpenter. Ronald is survived by his Sons Michael Mancini and Anthony Mancini, Brother-In-Law Bob Carpenter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the services at the O’Boyle Funeral Home on Saturday. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com