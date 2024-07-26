Ronald Zoretski

Ronald “Ronnie” Zoretski, 65, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away on July 19, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones.

A longtime Bloomfield resident and Township employee, Ronnie was affectionately known as Bombo to many – which also was the name of his beloved rock band.

Ronnie had a passion for music, and you would be hard pressed to find someone who had more funk running through their veins than him. Ronnie also loved watching sports, namely the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, the New York Giants, and the New York Yankees.

Above all else, Ronnie loved his family. Not a single day went by that his family did not feel that love. Ronnie had a big heart, and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. If you were one of those lucky enough to know Bombo, you knew you were better for it. Ronnie will be greatly missed but loved ones can find solace knowing that he is at peace, playing his bass and protecting us all.

Ronnie was predeceased by his parents Leonard and Ann, his sisters Gloria and Carol, and his in-laws Thornton and Janice. Ronnie is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 28 years, Susan; his children, Nicollette and husband Steve, Zachary, Gino, and Cameron; and his grandchildren Cameron, Charlie, Rhyz, Corrado and Maximino. Ronnie is also survived by his beloved sister Jackie and husband Ralph; his nieces Danielle and husband Nick, Deanna and husband Phil, and great niece Olivia. And his nephew Jerry, great nephew Jerry and great nieces Angelica and Carolanne.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ on Ronnie’s birthday, from 1PM to 3:30 PM on August 14, 2024.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com