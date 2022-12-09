Ronnie W. Powell Jr., passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday December 13, from 4-7 p.m. A service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, he lived in New Brunswick and the last 14 years in Bloomfield. He worked for UPS.

He was the husband Britanie McKernan; father of Sierra, Nasir, Jayden, Amiyah and Aspen; grandfather of Mason and Dream; son of Angelic Cherry and the late Ronnie W. Powell Sr. He is also survived by 4 brothers and 1 sister.